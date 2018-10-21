Spokane police investigate early morning stabbing downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that took place downtown.

KREM-TV reports officers responded to a call about a stabbing before 1 a.m. Sunday. They found a man suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot near the intersection of Sprague and Washington.

Fire crews and paramedics treated the man at the scene. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

