Springfield shooting victim dies at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

Department spokesman Ryan Walsh says a 33-year-old man was shot on Oswego Street at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center and was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The victim's name was not immediately made public and there was no word on any arrests. The motive remains unclear.