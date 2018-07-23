Sri Lanka leader vows to end moratorium on death penalty

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president says the government will still end its 42-year moratorium on capital punishment despite requests by the European Union and other diplomatic missions not to do so.

President Maithripala Sirisena said the decision to implement the death penalty for drug smugglers "will not be changed under any circumstance and despite the objections raised by some factions against the move," according to the president's website.

Last week, Sirisena said convicted drug traffickers will be hanged as a part of the government's crackdown on narcotics.

Sri Lanka has maintained the moratorium since its last execution in 1976.

No date has been set for the first new execution.