Sri Lanka military teams with police to fight drugs scourge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's military says it is teaming with police to invigorate an anti-narcotic drive by its president who has vowed to end a 43-year moratorium on capital punishment and execute condemned drug traffickers.

Army commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake said Friday that since the military alone is not permitted to conduct raids and arrests under the country's law, the soldiers would team with police and excise officials to crack down on narcotics and arrest drug peddlers.

His remarks comes as Sri Lanka is facing growing criticism from rights groups and countries including Great Britain, as well as the European Union, after president Maithripala Sirisena announced that executions will resume in the next two months for condemned drug traffickers.

There are 48 people convicted for drug offences are on death row.