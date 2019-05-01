St. Louis County woman admits helping terrorist in Syria

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 39-year-old St. Louis County woman pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists by conspiring with others to provide money and other resources to a St. Louis County man who fought and died in Syria.

Sedina Unkic Hodzic, who pleaded guilty Wednesday, faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in August.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hodzic will be removed from the U.S. when her prison term ends. Her plea agreement says she and her husband, Ramiz Hodzic, sent money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara and others in Syria. Pazara, who was fighting Syrian government forces, died in combat in 2014.

Ramiz Hodzic pleaded guilty last month. Three others have pleaded guilty to roles in the conspiracy. A four person has pleaded not guilty.

