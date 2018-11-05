St. Louis day care workers charged in 'toddler fight club'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis day care workers are facing felony charges after preschool children in their care were encouraged to fight each other.

St. Louis prosecutors charged 28-year-old Mickala Guliford and 22-year-old Tena Dailey with first-degree endangering a child. A summons was issued Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports charging documents allege the two women encouraged the fistfights on Dec. 7, 2016. The fights were caught on video. They allegedly lasted 35 minutes and involved at least six children. The children each had a padded glove on one hand.

One 4-year-old suffered a black eye and other injuries. Mothers of two children are suing the Adventure Learning Center.

No lawyer is listed for the women, who have both been fired. An attorney for the day care declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

___

