St. Louis man accused of killing wife after release on bail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man jailed for domestic violence was freed after a nonprofit group posted his $5,000 bail. Authorities say he then went to his wife's home and beat her to death.

Samuel Lee Scott was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 54-year-old Marcia Johnson. Scott is jailed on $1 million bond.

Scott was charged April 5 for allegedly striking Johnson in the face in January. On April 9, the St. Louis Bail Project posted Scott's bail and he was released. The project bails out people who are jailed awaiting trial and can't afford their own bail.

Later that night, a friend took Johnson to a hospital after finding her badly injured. Johnson died Sunday.

Scott does not have a listed attorney.