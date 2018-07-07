Stabbing under investigation

DRACUT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a stabbing.

Dracut police responded to a convenience store early Saturday morning to find a 20-year-old male victim stabbed during an altercation. They had initially responded to reports of a shooting, but later determined the shooting was in fact a stabbing.

The victim was transported to a Boston area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney office continue to investigate the stabbing.