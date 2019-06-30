State Sen. Richard Martinez is arrested on suspicion of DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Espanola police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez is facing charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving after a car crash.

They say the 66-year-old Martinez was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving following a collision at an intersection on Espanola's north side.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Martinez was alone in his SUV at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before officers booked him into the Espanola jail.

It was unclear Sunday if Martinez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Martinez is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate who has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades representing parts of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com