State could settle $500M fine against casino backers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could slash fines lodged against backers of a failed casino effort from half a million dollars to $100,000.

The Maine ethics commission's executive director and legal counsel said Tuesday it's unlikely the state will be able to recover the full record-high penalty for campaign finance law violations.

The commission is set to consider the settlement Wednesday.

The commission released records showing how casino developer Shawn Scott and other partners funded a $4 million push to gather signatures and get the casino proposal in front of voters last year.

The effort was led by Scott's sister Lisa Scott, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ethics commission's staff say Lisa Scott is a resident of a foreign country and doesn't appear to own assets in the United States.