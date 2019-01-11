State police: Tax official arrested on fraud, other charges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The administrator for the Louisiana Tax Commission faces criminal charges including malfeasance in office and payroll fraud.

Louisiana State Police say in a Friday news release that 51-year-old Charles K. Abels III of Baton Rouge was arrested after an investigation that began in May.

State police say Abels was paid for time he did not work, that he improperly used a state rental vehicle, and that he submitted unauthorized fuel reimbursement requests for the vehicle.

Online records show Abels was jailed Friday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, with bond set at $16,300.

Tax Commission Chairman Lawrence Chehardy says Abels has been on suspension since November. He says an investigation is ongoing

Tax Commission duties include overseeing the work of local assessors and handling taxpayer appeals.