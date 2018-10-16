Vermont state police ID body found on rural road

CONCORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have identified the body found shot along a rural road in Concord and say they believe the shooting was drug related.

Police say the body of 37-year-old Michael Pimental of Waterford was discovered at the edge of a driveway on Sunday. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have been interviewing witnesses in the Caledonia and Essex county areas. Police believe the death is an isolated incident.

Captain Dan Trudeau of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit tells WCAX-TV that authorities believe the shooting was drug-related.

On Monday, police said they were looking for a blue 2005 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck with Vermont plates 296A851.