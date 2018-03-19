https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/State-sues-former-Fargo-home-remodeling-contractor-12763763.php
State sues former Fargo home remodeling contractor
Published 9:07 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The state is suing a former Fargo home remodeling contractor for failing to complete projects for which customers had paid.
Studs to Rugs owner Tim Rosene suddenly closed the business last fall. KFGO says a lawsuit filed in district court in Fargo accuses Rosene of 43 violations of consumer protection laws.
Ten customers have filed complaints claiming losses of about $324,000 for projects that were never completed. Asst. Attorney General Parrell Grossman says he doesn't know whether those seeking restitution will see any money.
A phone listing for Rosene was not available.
