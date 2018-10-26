State to seek death penalty if child death suspect convicted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The state plans to seek the death penalty if a man accused of killing a 1 ½-year-old child in Minnehaha County is convicted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Keith Cornett faces several charges including murder in the death of his stepson in a Dell Rapids home in December 2016. An autopsy found six blows to Hayden Wigton's head and bite marks.

The Argus Leader reports prosecutors filed a notice of intent this week to seek the death penalty if Cornett is convicted. A jury ultimately would decide if that sentence would be appropriate.

The court has assigned Cornett public defenders who have murder trial and death penalty experience. The trial is scheduled for March.

