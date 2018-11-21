Statue of bison calf stolen from nature area near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a statue of a bison calf has been stolen from a popular nature area north of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Doug Iliff reported that the statue was broken off at the base and taken week from the parking lot at Iliff Commons, a privately owned area that is open to the public. It has several miles of trails for walking, running, cross-country skiing and mountain biking. A replica of Topeka's original log cabin is situated on the trail.

Iliff estimates the statue is worth about $800.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft. But as of Wednesday, there were no reports of arrests.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com