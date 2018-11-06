Stolen lizard returned to Lawrence pet store

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The owner of a Lawrence pet store says an allegedly stolen lizard was anonymously returned a day after the store posted security footage of the theft on social media.

Pet World owner Sherry Emerson tells the Lawrence Journal-World that a bearded dragon named Clearwater was abducted, but she declined to say when the theft occurred.

Emerson on Saturday posted security footage that shows a woman placing the lizard into her purse before walking out of the store with two accomplices.

Emerson says the lizard was left at the store's door in the middle of the night Sunday.

She says the lizard was rehabilitating at Pet World and not for sale.

The Lawrence Police Department says a report hasn't yet been filed for the theft.

