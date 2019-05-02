Sundance co-founder pleads guilty to 2nd count of sex abuse

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah filmmaker who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival and produced an Oscar-winning movie in the mid-1980s has pleaded guilty to a second count of sexual abuse of a child as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Sterling Van Wagenen entered the plea during a court hearing Thursday in a Salt Lake City suburb to complete a deal he agreed to Tuesday in a different court that calls for a prison sentence of at least six years.

Prosecutors charged Van Wagenen earlier this month on accusations that he inappropriately touched a young girl on two occasions between 2013 and 2015.

The 71-year-old co-founded a Utah film festival that came to be known as Sundance Film Festival with Robert Redford, but hasn't been with the organization for more than two decades.