FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo shows a Fred Meyer store is shown in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 1, 2018. The Superstore company says it will stop selling guns and ammunition. The Portland, Oregon,-based chain in an announcement Friday, March 16 says it made the decision after evaluating customer preferences. The company has more than 130 stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska. less
Photo: Don Ryan, AP
FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo shows a Fred Meyer store is shown in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 1, 2018. The Superstore company says it will stop selling guns and ammunition. The Portland, ... more
Image 3 of 12
|
States with the Highest Gun Death Rates
HIGHEST1. Alaska
Household Gun Ownership: 56.4 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 23.86
Photo: Andrew Burton, Getty Images
HIGHEST
1. Alaska
Household Gun Ownership: 56.4 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 23.86
Image 4 of 12
|
States with the Highest Gun Death Rates
Highest
2. Alabama
Household Gun Ownership: 49.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.51
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, Getty Images
Highest
2. Alabama
Household Gun Ownership: 49.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.51
Image 5 of 12
|
States with the Highest Gun Death Rates
Highest
3. Louisiana
Household Gun Ownership: 49.0 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.08
Photo: Brian Vander Brug, Getty Images
Highest
3. Louisiana
Household Gun Ownership: 49.0 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 21.08
Image 6 of 12
|
States with the Highest Gun Death Rates
HIGHEST
4. Mississippi
Household Gun Ownership: 54.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.64
Photo: Jamie Lusch, MBR
HIGHEST
4. Mississippi
Household Gun Ownership: 54.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.64
Image 7 of 12
|
States with the Highest Gun Death Rates
HIGHEST
5. Oklahoma
Household Gun Ownership: 46.7 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.52
Photo: Autumn Driscoll
HIGHEST
5. Oklahoma
Household Gun Ownership: 46.7 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 19.52
Image 8 of 12
|
States with the Lowest Gun Death Rates
LOWEST
1. Massachusetts
less
Household Gun Ownership: 14.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 3.55
Photo: David J. Phillip, Associated Press
LOWEST
1. Massachusetts
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 14.3 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 3.55
Image 9 of 12
|
States with the Lowest Gun Death Rates
LOWEST
2. New York
less
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.56
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
LOWEST
2. New York
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.56
Image 10 of 12
|
States with the Lowest Gun Death Rates
LOWEST3. Hawaii
less
Household Gun Ownership: 12.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.62
Photo: David J. Phillip, Associated Press
LOWEST
3. Hawaii
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 12.5 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000:
Image 11 of 12
|
States with the Lowest Gun Death Rates
LOWEST
4. Rhode Island
less
Household Gun Ownership: 15.9 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.64
Photo: Tom Williams, Getty Images
LOWEST
4. Rhode Island
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 15.9 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.64
Image 12 of 12
|
States with the Lowest Gun Death Rates
LOWEST
5. Connecticut
less
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.81
Photo: George Frey / Getty Images
LOWEST
5. Connecticut
... more
Household Gun Ownership: 22.2 percent
Gun Death Rate Per 100,000: 4.81
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Superstore company Fred Meyer will stop selling guns and ammunition.
The Portland, Oregon,-based chain in a statement Friday said it made the decision after evaluating customer preferences. The company sells guns at nearly 45 of its 132 stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
"Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category," the company said. "We are currently working on plans to responsibly phase out sales of firearms and ammunition."
The company, a subsidiary of Cincinnati, Ohio,-based Kroger Co., didn't give a timeline in the statement. Fred Meyer spokesman Jeffery Temple in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday said the company wasn't offering interviews.
Fred Meyer stores sell a range of goods that include groceries, clothing, electronics, outdoor equipment, furniture and jewelry. Stores also include pharmacies.
The company said the firearms category represents about $7 million annually of its revenue and sales have been declining.
"We made the decision early last week after evaluating changing customer preferences and the fact that we've been steadily reducing this category in our Fred Meyer stores over the last several years due to softening consumer demand," the company said. "More recently we have been transitioning away from gun departments as a result of our ongoing work to optimize space in our Fred Meyer stores."
Following last month's high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead, Fred Meyer said it would stop selling firearms to anyone under 21. The company had already stopped selling assault-style guns several years ago, except in Alaska.
Fred Meyer did not mention the school shooting in its statement Friday.
Other stores announced in the wake of that shooting that they would stop selling guns to anyone under 21 including Walmart Inc. and L.L. Bean. Dick's Sporting Goods recently banned sales of assault rifles.
Several outdoor chains, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Gander Outdoors and Academy Sports, continue to sell assault-style rifles.