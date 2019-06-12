Suspect arrested in Carson City luring probe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Carson City sheriff's detectives have arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into a series of luring incidents involving female pedestrians.

The sheriff's office says Adam Autry was booked Tuesday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking and making threats.

Detectives located him and a white van with California plates they'd been seeking since Sunday.

The first suspicious incident occurred Saturday when a juvenile reported a man in a black sedan pulled up and took her picture while she was jogging near the Governor's Mansion.

On Sunday, a female reported a man in a white Dodge van solicited her for sex at a gas station.

On Monday, a female said two younger males got out of a gray or brown van and tried to get her to leave with them.

It's not clear if Autry has a lawyer.