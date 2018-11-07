Suspect convicted of fatal stabbing at Cape Cod party

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Cape Cod man has been convicted of murder for fatally stabbing another man outside a Hyannis house party in 2016.

Kelly Ridley was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday after a seven-day trial and about four hours of jury deliberations. The 20-year-old Hyannis man received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ridley was 18 when he was charged with stabbing 26-year-old Thomas Russell in Barnstable in October 2016. Emergency responders found him in the middle of the street with stab wounds to the abdomen and lower body.

Prosecutors say Ridley punched Russell at the party, and later, when they were outside, struck him with a scooter before pulling a knife and stabbing him four or five times.

Ridley's attorney had said the stabbing was self-defense.