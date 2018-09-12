Police: Officers fatally shoot man armed with handgun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Buffalo say officers have fatally shot a man armed with a handgun during a confrontation on a city street.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says officers responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed man on Plymouth Avenue. Rinaldo says a confrontation occurred and shots were fired. The man was shot and killed.

Rinaldo says two officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was shot.

The man's name and other details haven't been released.

