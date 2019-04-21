https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Suspect-dead-after-police-involved-shooting-in-13783785.php
Suspect dead after police-involved shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after a police-involved shooting in North Carolina's capital city.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a shopping center on North Rogers Lane in east Raleigh.
Police say a male suspect is dead but have not released any other details, including what led to the shooting.
