Suspect in Arkansas bank robbery apprehended in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the robbery of a central Arkansas bank has been apprehended in northeastern Oklahoma.

Tulsa County Jail records indicate that 21-year-old Kendrick Davenport Jr. was booked Wednesday following his arrested by U.S. marshals. Officials say Davenport is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

Officials say Davenport is a suspect in the Christmas Eve holdup of a bank in Sherwood, about 6 miles (9 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Investigators said at the time that no one was hurt in the incident.

In addition, officials say Davenport has outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated robbery and escaping from Arkansas probation and parole authorities.

Jail records do not indicate whether Davenport is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.