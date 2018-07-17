Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court





Photo: Christopher Evans, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander Vera Adams at Weymouth High School on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. The man charged in their deaths, Emanuel Lopes, 20, will either be arraigned at his hospital bedside or in court, possibly Tuesday. (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP) less Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael's brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent ... more Photo: Christopher Evans, AP Image 2 of 2 Weymouth police officers salute as the procession for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna passed by the Weymouth Police Department Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna who was shot about 10 times with his own service weapon was described by community members on Monday as a loving and compassionate family man who had long aspired to be a police officer. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP) less Weymouth police officers salute as the procession for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna passed by the Weymouth Police Department Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna who was shot about 10 ... more Photo: Jessica Rinaldi, AP Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The man suspected of killing a Massachusetts police officer, as well as an innocent bystander, is heading to court.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on two counts of murder.

Authorities say Lopes struck Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna with a rock Sunday morning, grabbed the officer's service weapon and shot him 10 times. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Authorities say Lopes then shot 77-year-old widow Vera Adams through the sliding glass door of her home.

Lopes was later shot in the leg by police.

Lopes' lawyer has refused comment. Lopes' mother in an affidavit seeking a restraining order on her son said she was "afraid" of him because of mental health and substance abuse issues.