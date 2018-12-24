Suspect in Rio Rancho girl's death to go to trial in 2020

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — It will be more than a year before a man charged in the killing and raping of a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl will go to trial.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reported Monday that new court documents show that 21-year-old Leland Hust will not have a trial until February 2020.

Hust pleaded not guilty in October to charges of child abuse resulting in death and aggravated rape.

He was arrested after investigators found his DNA on the body of Ariana Romero.

Hust has denied hurting the girl.

Her body was found in August in a home occupied by several people, including the girl, her mother and Hust.

Hust waived pretrial detention hearing, granting the state's motion that he stay in jail until trial.

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com