Suspect in violent failed sneaker sale turns himself in

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A 19-year-old New Hampshire man sought by police in Massachusetts for allegedly stabbing a teen during an attempt to steal a pair of expensive sneakers has turned himself in.

Tyngsborough police said Dequan Hagen of Nashua has been arrested on several charges, including armed robbery, home invasion and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hagen was being held Saturday, pending a Monday court appearance.

Police say Hagen went to a 17-year-old boy's home Thursday to buy the Adidas Yeezys, which can sell for hundreds of dollars. Police say Hagen tried to flee without paying and an altercation took place. They say Hagen got a knife from his car, forced his way back into the home and stabbed the teen in the abdomen.

The injured teen is expected to survive.