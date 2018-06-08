Suspect shot by police after North Carolina wrong-way chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A suspect has been shot by police following a chase that was headed the wrong way on a North Carolina street.

Winston-Salem police say an SUV was being chased by police Thursday before it went through an intersection and then went the wrong way on the city's north side. The suspect was shot after his SUV hit several vehicles.

WXII-TV in Winston-Salem reports the chase stemmed from an investigation into an armed robbery. Officers surrounded the car, but the SUV got away and police and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The driver was eventually cut off by police before the SUV driver turned around and went southbound on northbound University Parkway before police surrounded the vehicle the second time and the suspect was shot. Authorities say the suspect has non-life-threatening injuries.