https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Suspects-sought-in-Brooklyn-gang-shooting-13725306.php
Suspects sought in Brooklyn gang shooting
NEW YORK (AP) — Several gang-affiliated suspects are still being sought in the killing of a 21-year-old man who was chased down by a group of 10 men on the streets of Brooklyn and shot.
Police released video on Thursday showing Tyquan Eversley on March 19 running down the block, hiding behind a car and jumping a backyard fence before being gunned down.
Police say one man is in custody and has been charged with murder. Three others have been identified.
View Comments