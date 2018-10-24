Packages found at San Diego building had nothing suspicious

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities found nothing suspicious Wednesday inside five packages left outside a downtown San Diego building that houses the Union-Tribune newspaper after officials elsewhere in the U.S. intercepted bombs and suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN.

The office building was evacuated as a precaution as authorities investigated the packages in San Diego but a police spokesman, Officer Billy Hernandez, said they contained a one shoe, two children's books, a football, an empty bag of chips and a hat.

The building also houses an office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and her office tweeted that the packages were not addressed to the senator or her office.

San Diego police spokesman Lt. Brent Williams said it was unclear whether they were addressed to anyone.

"I think it was just gibberish," Williams said.

The Union-Tribune reported that employees who work in the building were evacuated shortly before 9 a.m. after a police lieutenant reported that the boxes were seen on or near a trash can.

Immigration reporter Kate Morrisey saw officers putting tape around the boxes then went inside to work and was told five minutes later to evacuate, the newspaper reported. She said the boxes were priority mail packages.

The website for the downtown office tower says it has 24 floors and houses prominent financial service companies, government agencies and law firms.

The Los Angeles Times reported it received a suspicious box containing four envelopes on Wednesday. El Segundo police determined there was no threat of a bomb and the building was not evacuated, but a hazmat team was called to examine the envelopes.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com