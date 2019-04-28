'THIS MUST STOP': Reaction to the synagogue shooting

A gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego on Saturday as worshippers celebrated the last day of Passover, authorities said. The attack came exactly six months after 11 people were killed by a gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October.

A sampling of reaction to Saturday's shooting:

"THIS MUST STOP. We are heartbroken — and appalled and outraged — by the news of the attack at the Poway Synagogue near San Diego today. This must stop. It was only six months ago to the day that we became members of that tragic club of community-based shootings to which no one wants to belong. We know first-hand the fear, anguish and healing process such an atrocity causes, and our hearts are with the afflicted San Diego families and their congregation. We will not give in to H(asterisk). We send our love and prayers to the Chabbad families. These senseless acts of violence and prejudice must end. Enough is enough!" — Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, site of the October shooting that killed 11, in a statement.

"This shooting is a reminder of the enduring virulence of anti-Semitism. It must serve as a call to action for us as a society to deal once and for all with this hate. People of all faiths should not have to live in fear of going to their house of worship. From Charleston to Pittsburgh to Oak Creek and from Christchurch to Sri Lanka, and now Poway, we need to say 'enough is enough.'" —Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, in a statement.

"There is absolutely no justification or explanation for such violence, and it is inconceivable that, yet again, innocent people have been targeted simply for their religion and for choosing to attend a place of worship. ... There is no room for such hate-filled violence in our society. People of all faiths must stand together and declare that we will never tolerate such hatred." —Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, in a statement.

"Now our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. But moving forward this must serve as yet another wake-up call that antisemitism is a growing and deadly menace. The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of unchecked antisemitism and the way hate can infect a society. All Americans must unequivocally condemn it and confront it in wherever it appears." — Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the National Holocaust Memorial Museum, in a statement.

"My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected — the families, the loved ones — by the, obviously, looks right now based on my last conversations — looks like a hate crime. Hard to believe, hard to believe. With respect to the synagogue in California near San Diego. We're doing some very heavy research. We'll see what happens, what comes up. At this moment it looks like a hate crime. But my deepest sympathies to all of those affected. And we'll get to the bottom of it. It looks like the person was apprehended, no more danger. And law enforcement has done a fantastic job." — President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters.

"Coming just six months after the horrific mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, we are confronted with what appears to be another anti-Semitic attack. We all stand with the Jewish community against this act of hate." — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Twitter.

"California sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the victims of today's shooting at the Chabad of Poway. ... We join the Poway community in its grief and, together with all Californians, recognize the bravery and heroism of our first responders. ... No one should have to fear going to their place of worship, and no one should be targeted for practicing the tenets of their faith." — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a statement.

"Hate has no place in ANY community ... least of all Poway. We will put our arms around each other and walk through this tragedy as the family we have always been and always will be." —Steve Vaus, mayor of Poway, on Twitter.