Tacoma Police: Man with rifle threatening others arrested

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officers have arrested an armed man at a Tacoma motel where he reportedly threatened to shoot people Monday morning.

Tacoma Police Officer Loretta Cool says officers responded to the motel Monday morning around 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a shot had been fired in a room.

A short while later, others reported seeing a man outside a room with a rifle threatening to shoot everyone.

The motel was evacuated and nearby schools were placed in lockdown as a precaution.

Cool says officers tried to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Cool said there were no reported injuries.