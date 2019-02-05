Teacher cleared of charges that he exposed himself to girl

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school teacher has been acquitted of charges that he twice exposed himself to a 15-year-old female student.

The Connecticut Post reports that Fairfield Warde High School graphic arts teacher Jeff Iwanicki burst into tears when the not guilty verdict was read in court on Monday.

It took the jury less than an hour to find the 46-year-old Iwanicki not guilty of risk of injury to a child, public indecency and breach of peace.

His attorney says Iwanicki was "dragged through the mud" but always maintained his innocence.

Iwanicki was arrested after the then 15-year-old girl told school officials he twice exposed himself to her in 2016 in a classroom.

Police say the student was known to spend her free time in Iwanicki's classroom working on graphics projects.

