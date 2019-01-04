Teacher with history of alcohol arrests faces DUI sentencing

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware teacher with a history of alcohol-related arrests is facing sentencing for drunken driving and other crimes following an incident in which eight other vehicles were damaged.

Forty-five-year-old Martin Tuohy of Middletown is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning in Sussex County.

Tuohy pleaded guilty last month to fourth-offense drunken driving, two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangering.

Tuohy was charged by Rehoboth Beach police after a two-week investigation into the July 7 incident. At the time, he was facing trial in a separate case after being arrested for public intoxication.

Tuohy worked for several years at Christiana High School. He pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008 and entered a first-offenders program. He was convicted of reckless driving in another DUI case in 2017.