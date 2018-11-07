Teague scores 21 as Ball State opens with 86-69 win

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and Ball State pulled way in the second half to defeat Indiana State 86-69 in a season opener Tuesday night.

Tayler Persons added 16 with K.J.Walton and Brachen Hazen scoring 15 each. Hazen led the Cardinals with nine rebounds with Teague adding seven and Persons handing out five assists. Trey Moses blocked four shots to tie his career high while also reaching 100 for his career.

Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes scored 16 points each for the Sycamores.

The game was tied at 32-all at halftime. The Cardinals opened the second half on a 24-11 run, making 9 of 13 shots including 3 of 4 from the arc, to lead 56-43 with 12½ minutes to go

A pair of 3-pointers by Key got the Sycamores within seven with 11 minutes left but a 10-2 run built the lead to 15 with 6:42 remaining.