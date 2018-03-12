Teen arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a Washington, D.C. teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old last year.

Metropolitan police said in a news release that the 16-year-old boy was and charged with felony murder Friday.

Members of the Seventh District responded to a location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, an unconscious and unresponsive male was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old James Anthony Smith, was taken to a hospital. Police say he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

It's unclear if the 16-year-old has a lawyer.