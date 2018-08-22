Teen charged with murder in shooting near Seattle bus stop

SEATTLE (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near a West Seattle bus stop after an altercation.

SeattlePI.com reports Loyan Ahmed was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and illegal firearm possession in the Aug. 9 death of Taylor Fehlen.

Police say Ahmed was riding a bus that night and irritating other passengers by repeatedly pulling the stop cord without exiting.

Police say the driver and passengers expressed frustration with Ahmed and that Fehlen argued with Ahmed.

Police say Ahmed exited at a stop, yelled for Fehlen to get off the bus and shot him multiple times.

Fehlen died at a Seattle hospital.

Police say Ahmed was turned in by his mother after police released footage of him on the bus.

It wasn't immediately known if Ahmed had obtained a lawyer.

