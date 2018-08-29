Teen charged with murder in slaying of 15-year-old girl

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the 2017 slaying of a 15-year-old girl.

Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz tells The Baltimore Sun the teen was indicted Tuesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Maleigha Solonka. Petz says Solonka was found dead last August in some woods inside the city. A medical examiner determined Solonka was suffocated, and Solonka's death was ruled a homicide.

The teen was 16 years old at the time of Solonka's death. He was being held in a detention center around that time in an unrelated case in which he was charged with first- and second-degree rape. Petz says the teen has been a person of interest since early in the investigation.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com