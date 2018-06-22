Teen convicted of killing man, 79; chance at parole in 2041

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana teenager convicted of killing a 79-year-old man will have a chance at parole after 25 years.

The only question before Judge Guy Bradberry was whether Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr.'s life sentence for first-degree murder would include the possibility of parole.

Johnson, 18, was convicted of killing Robert Colston Sr. on June 5, 2016, when Johnson was 16. He was tried as an adult, but his age excluded a death sentence.

News outlets report that prosecutors asked Judge Guy Bradberry not to allow parole.

Colston was shot in the back while driving in Lake Charles, and his truck slammed into a tree. When paramedics took his body from the truck, they found the bullet wound.

Calcasieiu Parish Assistant District Attorney asked Bradberry not to allow parole, arguing that the killing was an attempted holdup of an elderly man who was just going about his business, news outlets reported. Colston oversaw rental properties and sometimes carried large amounts of cash.

Colston's son and daughter, Philip and Gloria Colston, read statements during Wednesday's sentencing. Gloria Colston told Johnson he should spend the rest of his life in prison, seeking God.

Public defender King Alexander countered that the U.S. Supreme Court has said teens should have a chance at parole unless they are irreparably corrupt, permanently incorrigible and irretrievably depraved, KPLC-TV reported .

The nation's highest court ruled that such sentences should be rare, Alexander said.

As he announced the sentence, Bradberry said, "Is Stacy Johnson permanently incorrigible and irretrievably depraved as defined by the Legislature? The Legislature has put the court in a position where we almost need a crystal ball to look into the future," The American Press reports .

Johnson was jailed shortly after the killing. He will get credit for time served, Bradberry said.

Parole isn't automatic, prosecutor Johnson noted.

"It doesn't mean he gets out after 25 years. It means the parole board is going to look at his records, look at his crime, see what he's been doing while he's been in jail, and the victim's family the state and a number of other folks get input as to whether he should be given a parole opportunity or whether he should not be," he told KPLC.