Teen guilty in stabbing, beating death of step-grandfather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to murder for helping to beat and stab her step-grandfather to death inside his home.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Alexandria Heath of Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, the most serious charge she faced.

Heath, who was 17 when she was arrested, could get up to 20 years to life in prison when she's sentenced in January.

Prosecutors say Heath and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Romaine Jirdon, intentionally killed 58-year-old Thomas Heath in November 2017.

Jirdon also has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced next month.

Prosecutors have not revealed a possible motive and say a motive wasn't discussed at Monday's hearing.