Teen identifies shooter shortly before dying

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say an 18-year-old Denver area man identified his alleged shooter last week just before going into surgery, where he died.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office charged a 17-year-old Wednesday with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the May 8 death of Lloyd Chavez IV, which apparently happened during an attempt to steal liquid for an e-cigarette.

A witness told police a group of teens went to Chavez's house saying they wanted to buy vape juice, but that they actually intended to rob him. The all-state rugby player was shot during an altercation outside his house.

Court records say the witness reported a different teen shot Chavez.

Chavez's death marked the fourth fatal shooting of teens in southeastern Aurora suburbs this year.