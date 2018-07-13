Teen indicted in shooting death at Anchorage trailer park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old man on charges of second-degree murder in the death of a 52-year-old man in January.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the grand jury also indicted Austin Cottrell, Jr. on robbery and kidnapping counts in the death of Carl Bowie Jr.

Anchorage police on Jan. 28 responded to calls of shots fired at the Penguin Trailer Court off Spenard Road. Police found Bowie dead inside a home.

Witnesses reported seeing several people running from the home.

Prosecutors say others may have been involved in the case.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com