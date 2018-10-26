Teen killed in Pueblo shooting Thursday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Pueblo and have taken another 17-year-old into custody.

KKTV in Colorado Springs reports that Pueblo Police Capt. Kenny Rider says an altercation between two groups of people occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and led to shots being fired.

Police say they learned about the shooting after the victim was brought to a local hospital where he died.

Police say they teen they have in custody left the scene in another car. Officers caught up with him at a home on the east side of Pueblo.

Officers have not said how the 17-year-old in custody is connected to the crime.

Information from: KKTV-TV, http://www.kktv.com/