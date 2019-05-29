https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Teen-pleads-guilty-to-murder-robbery-13903274.php
Teen pleads guilty to murder, robbery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis teen has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery.
In a plea deal with Hennepin County prosecutors, 17-year-old Shire Basal entered the plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi of Burnsville last September. Basal said he and Abdulahi had an altercation several months earlier.
Basal also pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery for holding up a woman on a Minneapolis street with a BB gun. A second robbery count will be dismissed.
Sentencing is June 10. The agreement calls for Basal to receive a 25-year prison sentence.
