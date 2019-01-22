Teen's death spurs federal, state safe gun storage bills

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut teenager who accidentally shot himself with his friend's father's gun has spurred his parents to advocate for tougher federal and state laws on safe gun storage.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Song died a year ago after the accident in Guilford.

Versions of "Ethan's Law" were introduced this month in the U.S. Senate and Connecticut House of Representatives. They would require gun owners to take steps to prevent unauthorized users from accessing their weapons.

Only four states require gun owners to use gun locks in certain circumstances.

Ethan's father, Michael Song, believes safe gun storage laws would save thousands of lives. Federal government statistics show nearly 1,700 children died in accidental gun deaths from 2001 to 2017, and another 7,700 minors intentionally killed themselves with guns.