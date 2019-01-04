Teen sentenced to life in prison for slaying of 98-year-old

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the strangulation death of a 98-year-old Ohio woman.

Gavon Ramsay was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest in November. A judge found him guilty of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and other charges after his plea.

The body of Margaret Douglas was discovered in her Wadsworth home in April after she had been reported missing.

Ramsay was arrested after the woman's pocketbook was found in his family's home.

Investigators also found photos of Douglas sleeping in Ramsay's phone and a journal describing fantasies about strangulation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Ramsay issued an apology before his sentencing and plans to appeal.