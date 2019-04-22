https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Teen-shot-in-New-Haven-suffered-life-threatening-13785336.php
Teen shot in New Haven, suffered life-threatening injuries
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting shot over the weekend in New Haven.
Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunfire and a person shot outside a residence on Street near Rock Street.
Capt. Anthony Duff says when officers arrived they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the pelvis.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.
There was no word on arrests and police are asking for the public's help.
View Comments