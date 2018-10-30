Teen shot in head at North Carolina barn party dies

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A teenager who was shot in the head at a large party at a North Carolina barn venue has died.

Citing an Orange County sheriff's release, news outlets report that 18-year-old Rashiya Melton died Monday. She was found behind the barn early Sunday morning and airlifted to a hospital.

A second person was shot in the leg but wouldn't cooperate with investigators.

The sheriff's office says around 300 people attended the party at Smokehouse Valley Farm, northwest of Hillsborough. Around 150 people were still there when deputies arrived.

Orange County Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes says many attendees were high-school age and aren't cooperating. No arrests have been announced, but Sykes says charges are pending.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood says alcohol was involved.