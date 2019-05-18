https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Teen-shot-to-death-in-a-Harlem-courtyard-13856146.php
Teen shot to death in a Harlem courtyard
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot in the head in a Harlem courtyard.
Jeremiah Draper was found dead Friday evening at the St. Nicholas Houses, where the 15-year-old lived.
According to police, the youth took at least one bullet to the head when someone shot into a group of people.
Authorities have made no arrests and are scanning surveillance video in the area for a possible suspect.
Police are also looking for a motive in the shooting.
