Teen suspected of stabbing man, woman in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy is suspected of stabbing two people in Mandan.

Mandan police say a 25-year-old female and a 27-year-old male were injured in the incident early Friday morning. Police say they were taken to a Bismarck hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the teen suspect faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

