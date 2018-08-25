Teen to be tried as adult in grandmother's slaying

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a northwestern Pennsylvania teenager will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of his grandmother two years ago, but prosecutors won't be able to use his statements to investigators.

An Erie County judge this week denied a defense request to transfer the case of 16-year-old Hunter Reeser to juvenile court.

The Harborcreek Township teenager was 14 when authorities allege he shot and killed 60-year-old Sandra Orton.

Authorities have alleged that he told police that he shot his grandmother because he didn't want to go to a school meeting.

Judge Joseph Walsh ruled that the defendant wasn't fully aware of the consequences of agreeing to give a statement.

Defense attorney James Pitonyak said he is studying the ruling before deciding how to proceed.